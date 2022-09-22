Scottish DJ Jamie Roy Dead At Just 33

Well known DJ and producer Jamie Roy has tragically passed away.

Known for tracks like Fantasy and Organ Belta, the Scottish artist sadly died Tuesday. His family revealed the heartbreaking news on his official Facebook page a day later on Wednesday. They shared:



“Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken.”

While his family didn’t share details as to exactly how the 33-year-old passed, many fellow industry members quickly took to Twitter to share their condolences. Music label Defected Records wrote:

“R.I.P. Jamie Roy. We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning. A great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Shine bright, Jamie.”

See the full memoriam (below):

R.I.P. Jamie Roy ???? We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning. A great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Shine bright, Jamie. ???? pic.twitter.com/nXXRTl4C2k — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) September 21, 2022

Electronic musician Paul Woolford then noted:

“There is nobody like THE Jamie Roy. One in 8 billion. Lit up any room he walked into. An incredible human. Hard to believe it’s true. Say it ain’t so…”

See (below):

There is nobody like THE Jamie Roy.

One in 8 billion.

Lit up any room he walked into.

An incredible human.

Hard to believe it’s true.

Say it ain’t so…

???? — Paul Woolford (@PaulWoolford) September 21, 2022

British DJ Patrick Topping also wrote:

“Gutted to hear of the passing of Jamie Roy, such a sound lad.”

Gutted to hear of the passing of Jamie Roy, such a sound lad ???? pic.twitter.com/QDjK8Mi7AS — Patrick Topping (@Patrick_Topping) September 21, 2022

So sad and so young. Our thoughts are with the Roy family during this difficult time.



[Images via Jamie Roy/Instagram & 1001 Trackllists/YouTube]