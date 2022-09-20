Country Music Singer Luke Bell’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Luke Bell’s cause of death has officially been revealed.

As many of you will remember, we reported last month how the country music singer went missing on August 20, and was later found dead on August 26. Now, more insight into what happened that fateful week has been revealed through his autopsy report.

The US Sun revealed in a Tuesday article that the 32-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose. The autopsy report, which was obtained from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, also revealed the Where Ya Been? singer also suffered from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is the build up of fats and cholesterol on artery walls, which restricts blood flow, according to the Mayo Clinic. His report stated:

“This initially unidentified, 32-year-old man was reportedly found unresponsive by a passerby in a shaded area of a parking structure. Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.”

Additionally, the toxicology report indicated his blood alcohol concentration was at 0.076% at the time of his death.

Such a sad way for the acclaimed singer to go. Far too many people losing their lives at the hands of fentanyl. We’re sending love to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.

[Images via Amazon Music/YouTube]