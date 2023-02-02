Selena Gomez Shares TRULY Bare-Faced Selfies -- Pimple & All!

No Facetune for her!

Selena Gomez just stripped down to her bare face for a super candid selfie sesh! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared three photos of herself looking au naturel with no makeup (truly no makeup) on and messy hair. In the first two, she was even sporting a pimple on her upper lip! The actress was clearly wanting to show a more unfiltered side of herself since she captioned the photos:

“Me.”

Cute!

The pics truly captured the 30-year-old looking stunning and so at ease! Ch-ch-check out the snapshots (below)!

Love it!

We can always count on Selly G to keep it real! Whether it’s ditching makeup from time to time or clapping back at body shamers, she’s not afraid to fight for a world where everyone feels beautiful just the way they are! AH-mazing!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Rare Beauty/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]