Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Postpartum -- By Posting A Photo Leaking Through Clothes!

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her postpartum body!

Just days after announcing the arrival of her and John Legend’s new baby girl Esti Maxine Stephens, the star returned to Instagram to share an update on her life lately. Posting a photo of herself in a gray slip dress, sweater, and wide-brimmed hat, the Cravings author referenced her c-section, writing on Monday:

“omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyoncé performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special”

LOLz! Gotta love that she’s obsessing over Beyoncé just like the rest of us! But the real laugh came in the photo!

Always one to keep it real, Chrissy didn’t bother to hide the fact she had stains on her boobs, clearly from leaking milk! She also had a few spots lower down, likely as a result of the procedure. Ch-ch-check it out!

Fans were quick to praise the star for being so authentic on the ‘gram, commenting:

“The milk spots add an extra layer of authenticity to this ” “You just had a c-section and you are in heels? #queen” “Nothing says postpartum authenticity like milk stains! ” “The realness of this photo is top-notch!!! ” “I love how real you are about motherhood and postpartum. Congratulations btw! So lovely for your family”

Love it!

The former Lip Sync Battle host first referenced her c-section when sharing a photo of her children, Luna and Miles, meeting their baby sister. She wrote at the time:

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?”

Aw!

The All Of Me vocalist first announced the couple had welcomed Esti on January 13 during a private concert, according to People. The arrival of their baby girl comes after a devastating pregnancy loss in 2020, in which their son Jack passed on. At first, Chrissy said she had suffered a miscarriage, but she later clarified it was a life-saving abortion. After many months of grieving the loss, in August 2022, the mother announced the couple was expecting again. We are so glad the baby’s arrival went smoothly! It’s such a joy to see the family so happy right now after all they’ve been through. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you love the honesty of this post?? Sound OFF (below)!

