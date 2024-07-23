Selena Gomez's Birthday Gift From Benny Blanco Has Real OTP Vibes!

Selena Gomez got a very special gift from her boyfriend for her 32nd birthday!

On Instagram Monday, the Love On singer took to her feed to share some sweet pics and thank fans for all the birthday wishes. In the caption, she wrote:

“Thank you so much for your birthday wishes!! I’m very grateful and always thankful”

In one of the selfies in her post, Selly G can be seen wearing a new necklace — and it looks like it pays direct homage to her beau! Gotta be his bday present, right??

The little gold, diamond-covered pendant is in the shape of a lowercase “b”, standing for Benny Blanco. Aww! See it for yourself (below):

The necklace comes from an El Lay based brand called Baby Gold, and the pendant alone costs a smooth $600 bucks, so it’s clear the record producer spared no expense when it came to celebrating his lady. In the comments, the 36-year-old cheekily replied with some Jay-Z lyrics:

“I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain”

Too cute!

See the full post (below):

Benny took it a step further with an adorable happy birthday tribute for the Calm Down singer on his own page. In a carousel of pics, he shared a snap from one of his girl’s music videos where he was a teddy bear, followed by her hugging a teddy bear he got her as a gift. He wrote:

“i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !”

These two are the sweetest! What do U think of Selena’s birthday gift, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

