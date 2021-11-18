Watch Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne Share A Smooch On The Kiss Cam!

Selena Gomez may be keeping her love life with Chris Evans out of the public eye, but she has no problem showing love to gal pal Cara Delevingne!

On Wednesday night, the duo — who have been friends since 2014 — sat next to each other courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden when they were recorded for the kiss cam.

Although they simply giggled at first, the crowd cheered them on, so Selly decided to lean in and plant a big one on the model’s cheek!

The British beauty then blew a kiss into the camera before playfully hiding her face in her elbow in embarrassment. Awww!

Watch the sweet moment (below)!

