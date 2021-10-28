Shippers Think Selena Gomez Is Accidentally Visible In Chris Evans' Instagram Video

Is this a trick or a treat? October isn’t usually known as the month in which new love blossoms, but this month internet shippers are going wild trying to materialize this rumored relationship between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez.

If you hadn’t heard, a few weeks back fans noticed Captain America started following the Lose You to Love Me singer on Instagram. This wouldn’t mean all that much as 269 MILLION other folks also follow Selena on IG. Only, gurl did admit to being way into the sexy superhero back in 2015, telling Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that he was her “number one Hollywood crush”:

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? … Oh man, he’s either gonna hate me or love me.”

Now some fans are convinced he loves her. The latest bit of evidence?

Chris posted a video on his IG Stories on Tuesday captioned “Rainy day activities” in which he plays some piano, apparently just to amuse himself.

Can you believe it? He plays piano, too… Yes, we’ll give you a moment to dry your sweat off.

Photos: Twitter Loses It Looking At Chris Evans’ Chest Tattoos

OK, but some fans think there’s a secret co-star to the clip. Someone noticed what they think might be a reflection of a small, dark-haired woman in the shiny surface of the piano — Selena maybe??

The TikTok user posted her discovery, zooming in with the caption:

“Whose [sic] the brunette filming bottom right corner Chris?”

See if YOU can find Selena (below)!

If you’re like us… you aren’t seeing it. There’s no one cheering or clapping in the background. Chris certainly doesn’t need someone to film this, if that’s what the poster is suggesting — the camera doesn’t move, so the phone is likely just sitting on a tripod — or even just leaning against something.

As for the reflection, we just can’t see it. And we aren’t alone. While a lot of the comments wanted it to be true, even more weren’t sold. Here are a few non-believers:

“I don’t see anything ” “it doesn’t even look like someone you guys are reaching” “it’s literally the reflection of his jumper, but if it was a person then it’s none of our business” “Honestly are you guys bored?”

What do YOU think, Marvel Zombies and Selenators? Is there a secret love here? Or just shippers wanting it so, so badly??

[Image via Selena Gomez/Chris Evans/Instagram.]