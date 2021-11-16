Selena Gomez Fans Think This Taylor Swift Video Is A Subtle Confirmation Of Chris Evans Romance

We know Taylor Swift loves dropping Easter eggs in her music videos, but… does this count?

The singer posted a behind-the-scenes look at her Saturday Night Live experience on TikTok with her “bestie,” Selena Gomez. As you may know, the Come And Get It singer has been the subject of speculation recently over a possible romance with Chris Evans. And now, fans think puzzlemaster TayTay may have helped her drop a major clue about her BFF’s relationship status with the cute vid.

While on the surface, the TikTok is just a lipsync to a popular audio calling her bestie a “bad bitch,” eagle-eyed followers thought they may have picked up a hint based on the Disney alum’s choice of knitwear. As you can see from the comparison (below), it bears a striking resemblance to Chris’ infamous white cable-knit sweater from Knives Out.

chris evans and selena gomez wearing sweaters…they look HOT pic.twitter.com/L6pPvsOAJt — ana | read pinned. (@withlovselena) November 14, 2021

The admittedly very similar tops sparked full-blown conspiracy theories on the video sharing app, where one user insisted:

“THIS IS NOT A COINCIDENCE”

And fans on Twitter felt the same way:

“UHM WHY DOES SELENA’S SWEATER REMINDS ME OF THAT KNIVES OUT SWEATER WORN BY CHRIS EVANS??? ” “Selena Gomez spotted wearing Chris Evans’s sweater” “Selena Gomez and Chris Evans sharing clothes “

While we understand the excitement, we have to note that while the sweaters are very similar, they aren’t exactly the same… as some other Twitter detractors pointed out:

“lmao yes, isn’t even the same sweater, just accept they’re not dating” “They could absolutely be dating, but both wearing a very common white sweater is not proof lol” “the way people on tik tok are starting to talk about the fact that selena gomez wore a cable knit sweater last night and they think it’s an obvious hint to her PRESUMED relationship ship with chris evans CHILL GUYS EVEN MY DOG WEARS THAT KIND OF SWEATERS THESE DAYS”

Yeah, we have to agree this one seems like grasping at straws. Taylor may like to create Easter eggs for her music, but dressing her friend in a certain sweater to hint at Selena’s love life is a little far-fetched, even for the Grammy winner. And looking at the other evidence about this supposed secret couple — an Instagram follow, a brunette reflection, and dining at the same restaurant on the same day — it seems like a few tenuous coincidences rather than a conspiracy.

In fact, one fan suggested the REAL conspiracy was kicking up the romance rumors in the first place:

“this will go down as one of the craziest things this fandom has ever done… we really convinced the world that chris evans and selena gomez were dating because we were bored selenators are insane”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Has this all been a case of wishful thinking? Or is there some truth to the GomEvans (Chrislena?) rumors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

