Rare Beauty Model Claims Selena Gomez Made Her Cry With 'Degrading & Embarrassing' Comments

Oh, boy… Selena Gomez might have just stepped in it big time!

The Rare Beauty queen is under fire after some eyebrow-raising remarks about her own brand’s models — and let’s just say, not everyone is feeling rare OR beautiful right about now.

Okay, so, during an appearance last week at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, the 33-year-old Only Murders in the Building star proudly discussed Rare Beauty’s mission to celebrate authenticity and realness. All fine and dandy, right?

But then she dropped a comment that sent shockwaves through the modeling community she’s worked with for years. Selena said her company “doesn’t use real models” and instead wants something more “real” by going for “people who I have felt they can be your best friend.” AKA, more accessible and attainable influencers.

But while she may have been trying to emphasize inclusivity and natural beauty, those remarks definitely landed WAY wrong with the people who actually pose for her brand — ya know, people who are, in fact, real models.

One of those models, who’s been working with Rare Beauty since 2024, spoke exclusively (and anonymously!) to the US Sun, and what she said paints a picture of a seriously hurt professional. The unnamed model started by saying:

“I actually cried when I heard Selena’s comments. I was already having a bad day and was feeling really sensitive and emotional.”

The model explained that Selena’s words hit her at a vulnerable time in her life, too, and made her question her entire career:

“I was feeling nervous about some career stuff, and then I saw that video of her saying I’m not even a real model. It hit me at the worst time because now I’m like… ‘what am I even doing?'”

Oof.

She didn’t stop there. The emotional fallout from Gomez’s comments went even deeper:

“I thought this would be a big break for me, and to be told by the founder of the company that I look up to that I am not ‘real’ at my job? It’s degrading and embarrassing. The number of family and friends who sent me that clip after was mortifying.”

Ouch!!! For someone who built her brand around kindness and mental health awareness, this isn’t a good look for Selena. Plus, the model says she’s never met Gomez in person — and after this, she doesn’t plan to. The anon professional picture-poser explained:

“At this point, I’m good. I don’t need to meet her. I hope in the future she chooses her words more wisely and remembers how much influence she has.”

Now that is some polite shade.

And as for whether she’d ever work with Rare Beauty again, the model was honest… and hesitant:

“If it’s a huge campaign, I’m not in a position to say no to it. But to be honest, would I want to work for a company again that discards what I do, or am trying to do, for a living? Ideally not. I’d like to work for brands that see me, that believe in me. I thought Rare was the epitome of that you know? But I was wrong.”

Rare Beauty is supposed to be all about empowerment, but it sounds like some of its own faces are feeling overlooked and undervalued. Selena’s intention with those comments may have been to highlight “real” beauty, but her execution clearly left a lot to be desired.

Soooo what happens next? Will the Wizards of Waverly Place alum issue a clarification — or an apology?! Either way, right now, Rare Beauty’s models are feeling anything but seen.

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]