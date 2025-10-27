Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Gymnast Suni Lee Begs Trolls To Stop 'Bullying' Her After Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! Amazon Prime BLASTED For Using The Summer I Turned Pretty Meme To Mock Woman's Engagement Ring! WHOA! Derek Hough Reveals Childhood Bullies Tied Him Up & Held A Gun To His Head In Vulnerable Message! DWTS Fan Favorite Andy Richter Defends Hilaria Baldwin After She Says She Was 'Bullied' Off Show! Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Ruined Pete Davidson Romance AND Caused Her To Pull Back From Dating Anyone New Hilaria Baldwin Claims She Was 'Bullied Off' Dancing With The Stars! HUH?! Chrissy Teigen Defends Friendship With 'Polarizing' Meghan Markle! JoJo Siwa Stops Concert To KICK OUT Fan For ‘Making Fun’ Of Her! Benny Blanco Hit With CRUEL Comments Over His Selena Gomez Wedding Post Caption! Ouch! Princess Catherine Was 'Traumatized' By Harsh Reaction To Her Blonde Hair Transformation! Princess Catherine ALREADY Back To Brunette After Shocking Blonde Move -- Was She Bullied To Change?! 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Got Brand New Teeth After All The Hurtful Comments!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's New Defender! Grimes Calls Out 'High School Level Bullying' Over Plastic Surgery Accusations!

Selena Gomez's New Defender! Grimes Calls Out 'High School Level Bullying' Over Plastic Surgery Accusations!

Grimes is NOT here for the Selena Gomez slander.

If you didn’t know, the Only Murders in the Building actress returned to the music scene last week with a new single called In The Dark. The track, created for Nobody Wants This Season 2, came with its own accompanying music video and everything. You can listen AND watch (below):

While some praised the dance-y pop single as a return to the sound which first captured fans’ hearts, there was a whole other trend in the comments…

Related: Gymnast Suni Lee Begs Trolls To Stop ‘Bullying’ Her After Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

Trolls started flooded social media with negative comments about Selena’s appearance in the vid. Many just straight-up accused her of getting plastic surgery.

Selena Gomez plastic surgery allegations In The Dark
(c) Selena Gomez/YouTube
Selena Gomez plastic surgery allegations In The Dark
(c) Selena Gomez/YouTube
Selena Gomez plastic surgery allegations In The Dark
(c) Selena Gomez/YouTube

“Dude what is the deal with California and those weird [cheek] fillers. They don’t look good. That trend needs to stop”

“she looks like she aged 30 years”

“Wait!!! Wtf happened to that gorgeous little girl! She looks like that CatLady/Lion Lady broad!?”

“They psyoped [women] with all these tv shows, movies and ads to horrifically deform themselves”

“Who TF is that?!?”

Others defended the 33-year-old, who has notably battled chronic illnesses:

“Doesn’t she have lupus? What is wrong with yall”

“some of you forget that selena battles lupus — a chronic illness that causes swelling and moon face. she’s literally fighting for her health while still showing up with grace and strength. we don’t know the battles people face behind the camera, so choose kindness. #SelenaGomez”

“She has lupus and is probably on Prednisone which causes Cushing syndrome aka moon face.”

And someone who is strictly in the camp of defending her? Fellow singer Grimes!

Over the weekend, Elon Musk’s ex took to X (Twitter) to chime in on all the hate she’s been seeing online:

“I’ve been on the internet for like 48 hours and despite minor benefits I might have to leave. Watched this Selena Gomez video, besides a few weird derp shots that ppl were able to clip and super misrepresent how she looks, she looks extremely beautiful, is prob one of the most beautiful girls.”

She continued:

“Imagine what it wud feel like if people talked about you this way.  Try to imagine the mental fortitude she presumably has. How do we not utterly morally castigate someone who has a post like this blows up and chooses to keep the clout at the expense of everybodies mental health.  How do u think little girls feel reading stuff like this about another woman? This might be vaguely the second gen of women being allowed to be over 30 in entertainment if u can even count the first gen as anything besides a few outliers”

Damn, she’s spitting here, huh? The Oblivion singer went on to compare the “bullying” to that of “high school,” concluding:

“It shud not be ok to do high school level bullying.  Accounts shud be suspended for body shaming en masse.  This is disturbing — in part because it’s not even true if u actually watch this video. Im not rly in the biz of even knowing what celebrities do, i have no context here, but this place is unhealthy as f**k and this being socially acceptable behavior is culture death — not just for the Selena or the writer but everyone who sees this and engages with this level of dehumanization”

See (below):

In a subsequent tweet, the 37-year-old added:

“Need a social media manager cuz my brain just overdosed on garbage.  I can feel the early onset Alzheimer’s clawing at the edges of my eyes”

What do YOU think of Grimes’ support, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Selena Gomez/YouTube & Grimes/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 27, 2025 14:15pm PDT

Share This