Selena Gomez's New Defender! Grimes Calls Out 'High School Level Bullying' Over Plastic Surgery Accusations!

Grimes is NOT here for the Selena Gomez slander.

If you didn’t know, the Only Murders in the Building actress returned to the music scene last week with a new single called In The Dark. The track, created for Nobody Wants This Season 2, came with its own accompanying music video and everything. You can listen AND watch (below):

While some praised the dance-y pop single as a return to the sound which first captured fans’ hearts, there was a whole other trend in the comments…

Related: Gymnast Suni Lee Begs Trolls To Stop ‘Bullying’ Her After Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

Trolls started flooded social media with negative comments about Selena’s appearance in the vid. Many just straight-up accused her of getting plastic surgery.

“Dude what is the deal with California and those weird [cheek] fillers. They don’t look good. That trend needs to stop” “she looks like she aged 30 years” “Wait!!! Wtf happened to that gorgeous little girl! She looks like that CatLady/Lion Lady broad!?” “They psyoped [women] with all these tv shows, movies and ads to horrifically deform themselves” “Who TF is that?!?”

Others defended the 33-year-old, who has notably battled chronic illnesses:

“Doesn’t she have lupus? What is wrong with yall” “some of you forget that selena battles lupus — a chronic illness that causes swelling and moon face. she’s literally fighting for her health while still showing up with grace and strength. we don’t know the battles people face behind the camera, so choose kindness. #SelenaGomez” “She has lupus and is probably on Prednisone which causes Cushing syndrome aka moon face.”

And someone who is strictly in the camp of defending her? Fellow singer Grimes!

Over the weekend, Elon Musk’s ex took to X (Twitter) to chime in on all the hate she’s been seeing online:

“I’ve been on the internet for like 48 hours and despite minor benefits I might have to leave. Watched this Selena Gomez video, besides a few weird derp shots that ppl were able to clip and super misrepresent how she looks, she looks extremely beautiful, is prob one of the most beautiful girls.”

She continued:

“Imagine what it wud feel like if people talked about you this way. Try to imagine the mental fortitude she presumably has. How do we not utterly morally castigate someone who has a post like this blows up and chooses to keep the clout at the expense of everybodies mental health. How do u think little girls feel reading stuff like this about another woman? This might be vaguely the second gen of women being allowed to be over 30 in entertainment if u can even count the first gen as anything besides a few outliers”

Damn, she’s spitting here, huh? The Oblivion singer went on to compare the “bullying” to that of “high school,” concluding:

“It shud not be ok to do high school level bullying. Accounts shud be suspended for body shaming en masse. This is disturbing — in part because it’s not even true if u actually watch this video. Im not rly in the biz of even knowing what celebrities do, i have no context here, but this place is unhealthy as f**k and this being socially acceptable behavior is culture death — not just for the Selena or the writer but everyone who sees this and engages with this level of dehumanization”

See (below):

I've been in the internet for like 48 hours and despite minor benefits I might have to leave. Watched this Selena Gomez video, besides a few weird derp shots that ppl were able to clip and super misrepresent how she looks she looks extremely beautiful, is prob one of the most… https://t.co/hGOf38CaX4 — ???????????????????????? ⏳ (@Grimezsz) October 26, 2025

In a subsequent tweet, the 37-year-old added:

“Need a social media manager cuz my brain just overdosed on garbage. I can feel the early onset Alzheimer’s clawing at the edges of my eyes”

Need a social media manager cuz my brain just overdosed on garbage. I can feel the early onset Alzheimer's clawing at the edges of my eyes — ???????????????????????? ⏳ (@Grimezsz) October 26, 2025

What do YOU think of Grimes’ support, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Selena Gomez/YouTube & Grimes/Instagram]