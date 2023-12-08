Selena Gomez Rocks Diamond ‘B’ Ring On THAT Finger After Revealing Benny Blanco Romance!

Ummm, have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco ALREADY taken the next step?!?

The Only Murders in the Building star was on a roll on Thursday as she made a splash on social media while confirming her romance with Benny Blanco. Not only did she say she’s the “happiest” she’s EVER been, but she also revealed they’ve been together for six months (!!) already!

Just get a glimpse at all her commentary (below):

She seriously couldn’t hold back when discussing the music producer, whom she’s known for years. Could that be because they’ve already gotten engaged??

Yes, you read that right!

The Single Soon singer had one more surprise in store on Thursday night. She took to her Instagram Story to share a black-and-white photo of her left hand — with a gorg diamond ring that featured a “B” on it. And it was sitting pretty on that finger!

OMG! Look (below)!

Wowza!!

It’s a stunner! Now, there’s no confirmation this is an engagement ring at this point — it could just be a cute promise ring of some sort from her beau! But one thing is clear: she’s fallen hard for the Eastside artist! We’re so glad to see her so happy!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U think this ring is?? Sound OFF (below)!

