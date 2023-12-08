Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Did A Surprise Sexy Photoshoot! Look!

Awww!

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are really making a play for hottest Hollywood couple! During Mack’s ceremony getting his star on the Walk of Fame, he made a beautiful speech about his baby momma, saying:

“You’re absolutely everything. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose. You’ve given me family. And after the birth of our two boys, you’re one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there.”

So cute! We are loving their love! And now we’re liking how the parents are showing off how sexy they can be!

In a gorgeously lit new photoshoot, shared via Instagram on Thursday, the Home Alone and Social Network stars look like old school ’70s movie gods! We love it! So unexpected, but… more of this, please!

The couple even acknowledge how out of character it is, quipping in their shared post:

“Mom and dad did a thing.”

So cute they think of themselves as parents first these days! Take a look at the fantastic pics (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/FayesVision/WENN.]