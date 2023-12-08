Selena Gomez Passionately CONFIRMS She's Dating Producer Benny Blanco -- See The Pics AND Her Comments!!

Selena Gomez is done with her single-girl era!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer confirmed she’s in a new relationship with… 35-year-old record producer Benny Blanco!!! And they’ve been together for a while! When the celebrity news account PopFaction shared on Instagram that Selena “seemingly confirmed” she was dating the Eastside singer, she not only liked the post but wrote “facts” in the comments. OMG!!!!

Related: Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Travis Kelce Romance!



If that wasn’t a clear enough answer, she also liked another post that featured the headline, “Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.” The Only Murders In The Building star then took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself snuggling with a man who appears to be Benny. Swipe to ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awww!!!

For those who don’t know, Selena and Blanco have known each other for years as they worked together on her track I Can’t Get Enough in 2019. But it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that they sparked romance rumors after fans noticed the couple were interacting with each other a lot online. She previously showed her support for his new cookbook, even taking a moment to promote it on her Stories:

“One of my favs releasing a cook book”

Benny then posted a note from his “girlfriend,” and there was a woman in the background napping who looked very similar to Selly. The biggest clue, though? Her momma Mandy Teefey began following him on Instagram. We should’ve known! LOLz!

While fans normally would be excited for Selena’s new romance, many aren’t down for this new couple! She’s even already having to defend the producer in the comments section of PopFaction! The Wizards of Waverly Place alum told one person who had been criticizing her man:

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

She then threw some shade at her exes in another comment, writing:

“He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

You hear that Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Nick Jonas, and Zedd? See more of her clapbacks (below):

Damn!

As for why she is going so hard in defending her man? When one person told her to not “be mad” with fans for expressing their concern, Selena fired back:

“Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die.”

Wow. Be warned, everyone, Selena will not stand for anyone bad mouthing her beau since apparently he makes her the “happiest” she’s ever been!

But now we want to know when we’ll see a double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! Someone ask Selly STAT while she’s still in a commenting mood! What are your thoughts on this new couple? Drop ‘em in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Benny Blanco/Instagram]