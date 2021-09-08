Selena Gomez Laughingly Explains That Terrible Fake Tan At The 2018 Met Gala!

Selena Gomez won’t be making that mistake again!

The Only Murders In The Building star sat down to share her best beauty secrets in a new YouTube video for Vogue on Tuesday when she explained what led up to her biggest makeup fail EVER! The unforgettable moment happened at the 2018 Met Gala when the Disney Channel alum strutted out in a gorgeous white dress (inset, above). The problem? Her skin was orange! The 29-year-old recalled:

“[The team] put on some tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even. As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker and I didn’t notice it!”

LOLz! Fake tans and fancy events just never mesh well.

Related: Selena Gomez Says Quitting Social Media Saved Her Mental Health

It wasn’t until she saw photos of herself later that she noticed the beauty fail, laughing:

“I’m at the Met Gala, basically one of the most prestigious, beautiful events and I’m walking, trying to look all beautiful.”

Yet the whole time she was “completely orange!” Yup, hard to live that one down! So she used the moment to poke fun of herself, uploading a HIGHlarious video to Instagram pretending to run away from the party (below)!

Recalling the infamous day, Selena mused:

“It was terrible and I knew I was going to get eaten alive about this!”

It was pretty bad! But at least she learned a lesson from it. Hear more of her secrets (below)!

Thoughts?? Share ‘em in the comments!

[Image via Rob Rich/WENN & Vogue/YouTube]