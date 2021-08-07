Selena Gomez Reflects On Signing Her ‘Life Away To Disney’ When She Was Too Young To Know Better

Selena Gomez has so moved on from her Disney days!

In case you didn’t know, the 29-year-old multi-hyphenate is promoting her new series, Only Murders in the Building, which marks her first return to television acting since her time on Wizards of Waverly Place. The popular Disney Channel show ended in 2012, so it has been a hot minute since Selena has graced us with her presence on the small screen.

During the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, the actress actually served up some shade (sort of) about her time on the network when asked about her experience on the Hulu project. She said, per Entertainment Tonight:

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, and I didn’t know what I was doing.”

To be fair, she was just a teenager! Gomez quickly went on to clarify her statement, admitting:

"What I'd say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this. I didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on set."

The Rare singer then mentioned how she has felt like a “sponge” on the set and wanted to “soak up all the wisdom from her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, whom she affectionately called her “two crazy uncles.” She also described the two as “so humble and kind,” saying:

“They’ve been doing this longer than I’ve been alive, and I would be so lucky to have a career that’s lasted that long.”

AWW! But don’t worry as the feeling is mutual from the pair, as they also couldn’t stop gushing over their castmate! Martin noted that “when Selena is on screen the show is elevated and more mysterious. The camera loves her” before Short detailed:

“Selena grounds everything in this dry, hilarious delivery. It was a dream to work with this brilliant young lady.”

Gotta love a cast who seemingly respects and appreciates one another! But beyond the praise, Selena expressed how she’s just excited to her return to acting roots after stepping away from it for a bit:

“It’s really nice to be back on TV, and it’s nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. I don’t know if I’m a good actor. I just do my job.”

No complaints over here! You can ch-ch-check out the trailer for her upcoming series (below):

