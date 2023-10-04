Selena Gomez Explains Why She’s So Open About Her Mental Health Struggles

Selena Gomez has no regrets when it comes to being candid with fans about mental health.

In an interview published on Tuesday with Fast Company, the 31-year-old actress explained that she never expected to have such a large platform – especially one where she could help others struggling with mental health. Although it is intimidating for her at times, Selena refuses to stay silent on this matter. Instead, the Only Murders in the Building star wants to use the reach she has now in any way she can in the hopes that these important conversations on mental health can “lead to something healing.” She shared with the outlet:

“When I was younger, I thought I could save the world. It breaks my heart to hear a girl come up to me and say, ‘I was so close to taking my life, but when I watched your documentary, I couldn’t imagine doing that anymore.’ That’s the coolest gift, but yeah, look at me… It’s crazy to have that responsibility.”

As you may know, the documentary she’s talking about is Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. She gave fans some insight into the highs and lows of her life – including her diagnosis with bipolar disorder and struggles with lupus. When discussing why she had been so vulnerable on camera with fans, Selena expressed to the outlet:

“I wanted there to be a conversation started. I wasn’t ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing.”

Love that. But being candid wasn’t always an easy thing for her to do. Looking back, Selly said she grew up as a “people pleaser.” So when she stepped into the spotlight at a young age, the Slow Down singer initially had a tough time with younger fans looking up to her as a role model. In fact, Selena thought it would be “damaging” if she got too real with everyone, especially about her bipolar diagnosis:

“I didn’t know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot. I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. Well, if you’re not right, then you can’t work.”

Obviously, Selena has gotten over those fears over time and has become more transparent than ever. And after experiencing a “really hard season” of life, she’s not only found relief when it comes to her bipolar diagnosis, but she’s more than OK with getting vulnerable with fans:

“I’ve never promised anyone that I’ll never have a bad day again. I’ve always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I’ll say I’m taking a break.”

We don’t doubt that fans appreciate how candid Selena has been — and continues to be — about her mental health nowadays. Thoughts on what Selena said, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]