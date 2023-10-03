Selena Gomez Finally Reveals Why She Unfollowed Dua Lipa!

No drama here!

Selena Gomez is finally clearing the air on why she suddenly unfollowed Dua Lipa back in June! In a new interview with Fast Company out on Tuesday, the Only Murders in the Building star insisted it wasn’t a sign of a feud, saying:

“It was an accident!”

She went on to provide more clarity, dishing:

“I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!”

Phew!

Over the summer, the Single Soon singer was spotted unfollowing a handful of people, including Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid. Dua apparently got swept into the madness, and when the Disney Channel alum noticed, she not only refollowed her but instantly tried to reassure fans everything was okay by sharing a photo of her wearing a dress from the Levitating artist’s capsule collection with Versace, writing on the ‘gram:

“A little Versace/Dua moment”

Dua commented:

“angeeeeeeeel!!!!”

Very sweet! We’re glad to know there was no bigger issue!!

It remains to be seen why her rumored ex and the supermodel sisters were booted off her timeline, though. At the time, a source close to Selly G told People, “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed.” But, uh, you don’t just unfollow someone for no reason. So there’s that!! But at least it’s all good with Dua!

Thoughts?! Share them (below)!

