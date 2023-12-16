Why Selena Gomez Feels ‘So Safe And Secure’ With BF Benny Blanco!

Apparently, Selena Gomez‘s connection with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, is different from any she’s ever had before!

Earlier this month, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed she has been secretly dating the 35-year-old music producer over the past six months. And things seem to have been going very well in the couple’s relationship, as Selly told fans she is extremely happy. She even hasn’t been afraid to start flaunting their love online!

But for fans wondering why she waited so long to go public with their romance, an insider for Entertainment Tonight gave more insight into the situation. It turns out she was just waiting for the right time! The source said the 31-year-old actress “finally felt comfortable enough” in their relationship to be open about it with her fans, adding:

“She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans. Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He’s respectful, isn’t a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn’t care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him.”

Awww! Not only can The Only Murders in the Building star trust Benny but the source shared that she can be “her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives,” explaining:

“It’s taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals. She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn’t been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time.”

Whoa! Things sound pretty serious between them! The insider added:

“Selena feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it’s been very refreshing for her. Their feelings for each other are very mutual and they are looking forward to growing their relationship and special bond.”

Good for Selena! She deserves to have a guy in her life she can fully trust and treats her well! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Selena and Benny could be endgame? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]