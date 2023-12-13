Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Pic Of Her Snuggling Up To BF Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez is definitely not hiding her relationship with Benny Blanco anymore!

The Only Murders In The Building star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share an adorable new picture with the music producer. In the black-and-white snapshot, she can be seen with her arm around Benny’s shoulder while she closes her eyes — and sports a HUGE smile. Aww!

The 35-year-old songwriter also has his arms wrapped around Selena. It’s so intimate! Check out the cuddly photo (below):

So cute!

Since hard launching their romance last week, Selena has been flaunting bits and pieces of their romance on social media. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum previously shared a picture of herself wearing a diamond “B” ring — seemingly a reference to her beau. Not only did the sparkly jewelry item catch everyone’s eye, but it was where the 31-year-old wore it that had people really talking! Selena had it on her ring finger! You know, the engagement ring finger?? Whoa!

Are things super serious between the couple to the point where they got engaged after only six months of dating? Or is this more of a promise ring sort of thing? Or… sometimes a B is just a B??

Selena has only confirmed the relationship; she hasn’t said anything about the engagement rumors. She also seemed to stop her commenting streak after going hard defending her man against the haters, so we’ll have to wait and see if one of them speaks up! But what do we know about this situation? She appears to be in her happy era — and we absolutely love that for her!

Reactions to the new photo, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

