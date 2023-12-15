Why Selena Gomez's Family Is 'Thrilled' With Benny Blanco Romance!

Selena Gomez isn’t the only one head over heels for Benny Blanco!

ICYMI, the Lose You to Love Me singer went public in her relationship with the songwriter — revealing they’d been dating for six months already and are already super in love! Since the big reveal, she’s taken to Instagram to show off her man, posting a pic of them cuddling. She even dropped a photo showing off a diamond “B” ring, leading some fans to speculate that the couple had already gotten engaged.

On Thursday, an insider gushed to US Weekly that Selly is “all in” on this romance and is getting treated like royalty:

“Selena says he dotes on her like a princess and she’s head over heels.”

So amazing to hear! And her loved ones agree! On Friday, another source dished to the outlet that her family has already met the 35-year-old and loves him just as much as she does:

“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time. Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together. Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”

Aww! Well, if he’s got the fam’s approval, maybe a proposal won’t be so far away, after all!

The PDA just keeps coming as proof of their love, too! In a new photo dump on the ‘gram, the 31-year-old posted some pics of a trip to NYC in which she went to Taylor Swift‘s star-studded 34th bday party! But even among Tay party pics, the real gem is the final photo of her locking lips with her beau! Ch-ch-check out the last pic in the gallery (below):

HAWT!

We absolutely love to see Selena so happy and in love! She’s just glowing! And it sounds like her family agrees! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

