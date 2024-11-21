Selena Gomez Talking About Her 'Future' Plans With Benny Blanco Is Making Our Hearts Swell!

Selena Gomez has her sights set on a very bright future ahead with boyfriend Benny Blanco!

The 32-year-old superstar is the focus of a brand-new cover story interview with the Hollywood Reporter that debuted on Wednesday. In it, she talks all about her career, including a recent run of awards acclaim with Only Murders In The Building and Emilia Pérez. But for our purposes here, we’re even more over the moon regarding the “future” she sees with her producer BF!

THR broached the subject by asking Gomez about a recent date she and the 36-year-old had gone on to a restaurant called Sushi Park in El Lay. Paparazzi photogs captured pictures of Selly G and Benny while they were out together enjoying the sushi and roaming around Tinseltown. And for Selena, who has struggled mightily in the past with the pressures of fame, being followed by photogs alongside Benny is no biggie… because she’s so comfortable with her man! She explained:

“When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they’re going to [hunt you down], but if you’re like, ‘I did it,’ they’re like, ‘Oh, well there’s you, just going to Sushi Park.'”

Very true!

(Take note, celebs who can’t figure out why everyone keeps asking the same questions over and over…)

And specifically regarding Blanco, the fact that he makes her feel safe AF is the difference maker:

“This is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person.”

Awww!

Don’t count on the Wizards of Waverly Place alum giving everything away to fans, tho! She was quick to add:

“But there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine.”

Gotta keep the most meaningful things private! No harm in that!

Ch-ch-check out Gomez’s THR shoot (below):

And read the full THR feature HERE, too!

Reactions, y’all?? How are you taking all this “see a future” talk?? Loving it or what?!

