Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco Reveals Selena Gomez ASKED HIM OUT FIRST!!

Benny Blanco Says Selena Gomez ASKED HIM OUT FIRST!!

Benny Blanco is spilling tea on his romance with Selena Gomez!

While on Kai Cenat‘s Twitch livestream on Tuesday, the music producer revealed how he and Selly G ended up on their first date — which he didn’t even realize was a date! LOLz!! Unexpectedly, the Disney Channel alum was the one who asked him out first via text, he dished:

“She asked me out. It was crazy, it was crazy, it was crazy. She literally asked me out. We were just talking and then she was like, you wanna get dinner? And like I went… I went to dinner.”

LOVE that she just went for it!

He noted they’d “been friends for like ten years plus, maybe 15,” which is partly why he didn’t think of the meal as a date, he recalled:

“We just went and we got a drink first, and I didn’t even realize we were on a date. And she was, like, ‘I woulda worn something different to this date.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what? We’re on a date.’ I had no idea!”

Hah! He said she “left early” because she had to work the next day, but they hung out again about two days later — and “the rest is history.” He explained:

“I was like, I think she likes me, and then I literally just kissed her and that was [it]. The rest is history.”

Awww! Benny then gushed about how they’ve since spent practically “every day together,” exclaiming:

“She’s my best friend.”

So freaking cute!! Love that Selena shot her shot and it worked! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]

Nov 20, 2024 14:30pm PDT

