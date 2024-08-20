‘I’m So Gonna Cry’: Selena Gomez Shares Adorably Real Moment She Got Coveted Movie Role!

Selena Gomez got emotional over her new movie role!

On Instagram on Monday, the Only Murders In The Building star shared an adorable, raw clip of when she found out she got a role in the upcoming movie Emilia Pérez. In the video, Selly G got all choked up after she was told that she got the part of Jessi Del Monte:

“I can’t believe I got the movie! I’m so gonna cry right now, I don’t want to cry.”

Her friend Gabby, who was filming, encouraged her to let all her feelings out as she sat on the couch. The 32-year-old then started wiping tears from her eyes as she excitedly said:

“I don’t want to cry! This is gonna be so cool, Gabby!”

Aww. Such a candid moment! See the clip for yourself (below):

Too sweet. And this all comes on the heels of the film getting a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — which, FYI, did make Selena cry for real that time! We love to see her thriving!!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]