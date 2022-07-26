Selena Gomez Turns 30 -- Read Her Touching Reflection On The 'Good, Hard, And Beautiful' Moments

Selena Gomez is officially saying goodbye to her 20s in a heartfelt Instagram post!

ICYMI, the Lose You To Love Me singer turned 30 on July 22 and celebrated with a post featuring longtime bestie Taylor Swift. The post shows photos of the two musicians at what appears to be a restaurant, celebrating the actress’ big day. She captioned the post:

“30, nerdy and worthy”

As of writing this, the adorable post has over 10 million likes and 100,000 comments. From her start on Barney & Friends to her music career and most recently her Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building — Sel is one of the most recognizable celeb names. So when she celebrates her birthday, the world celebrates with her!

And she’s definitely feeling the love, because on Monday she shared a post to her Instagram feed talking about the lessons she’s learned in her 30 years on Earth — and of course thanking her fans and followers for unconditionally supporting her. The post reads:

“Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today.”

Gomez has seen her share of highs and lows in life. As you know, she’s been nominated and has won many awards over the span of her career, just last year her Spanish EP Revelación was nominated for a Grammy. In a more unfortunate situation, she revealed in 2015 she was suffering from lupus — and in 2017 had to have a kidney transplant!

Related: North West’s Camping-Themed 9th Birthday Party Looked Cool AF!

She’s managed to stay true to herself throughout it all, though, and continued to say she’s “certain about what matters and what she wants”:

“I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way.”

Such a wonderful outlook to have! The Wizards of Waverly Place alum says she’s surrounded by “strong” and “empowering” people and she wants to be the “very best” version of herself:

“I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.”

So inspiring! She finished the sweet post by saying she’s “starting to really like 30”:

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”

See her full post (below):

Such a raw and honest look into her positive perspective — and we are SO here for it! Happy Birthday, Selena! Here’s to many more!

[Image via Instagram/Selena Gomez]