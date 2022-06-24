North West's Camping-Themed 9th Birthday Party Looked Cool AF!

North West had herself an amazing 9th birthday party!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s oldest daughter turned 9 years old back on Wednesday of last week, and while Kim celebrated it at the time with a heartwarming social media tribute to the girl, it turns out the real present was outside! As in, the fam trekked up to “Camp North” and stationed themselves in the wild and wacky wilderness for the weekend!

Related: TikTok Trolls Kim For Having ‘The Most Uncomfortable’ Office Furniture EVER!

On Tuesday night, the 41-year-old reality TV star appeared on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon. While catching Jimmy up on all of her family’s abundant activities, Kim revealed on set that she’d thrown North a “spooky” wilderness party for her birthday.

Explaining things to the late night TV talker, Kim revealed that the fam went into the great outdoors to re-connect with nature and spook themselves a little bit along the way:

“[North] wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed party. I took them out camping.”

That sounds fun! Sadly, Kim hasn’t revealed any pics from the outing on social media quite yet. But at the time, Kim also explained to Fallon that North was really settling into the “spooky” vibe.

The little one — who the SKIMS mogul has previously described as “a full goth girl” — has some really unique interests in that realm, it sounds like:

“She’s really into special effects makeup. She does really good wounds and scars. She was taking classes … and she wanted to teach her girlfriends [with mannequin heads].”

Kim could fortunately see the humor in it, joking with the popular late-night host that she “should be concerned” about North’s unique interest, before admitting that she has “no idea how she got into it.” No kidding!

Related: Kim Does This DISGUSTING Activity With BF Pete Davidson For ‘Bonding’?!

But now, we’re at least finally getting a look at some details from the outdoor camping party! While Kim hasn’t posted anything yet to her Instagram page, her older sister Kourtney Kardashian did decide to share a little bit of info on the trip.

In a carousel of pics published on Thursday, the Poosh founder showed off several snaps of the trek, including a video of her own 9-year-old daughter Penelope going through a zip-lining course. It appears the fam also shot arrows in the woods, enjoyed snacks and quality time by the fire, and even played some card games inside the coziness of their cabins while out roughing it!

Ch-ch-check out the AH-mazing pics (below):

So green! So lush! And so fun! We love it. Such a unique idea!

We genuinely hope North had an amazing and memorable birthday party with her family! It certainly looks like they did. We love that she already has such varied and unique interests!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]