OMG! Selena Gomez Reveals Surprise Star Who Will Be The Ring Bearer At Her & Benny Blanco’s Wedding!

Selena Gomez already has one detail of her wedding ironed out: the person who will be presenting the rings!

The pop star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short and spilled some tea about her wedding planning process! The host asked if she’s “having fun planning” and the 33-year-old dished:

“It’s wonderful, I’m very lucky. It’s going well, I’m so excited.”

Steve joked, “I’m sure our invites will arrive any day now.” Jimmy followed up by point-blank asking Selena if her co-stars are invited. And her response is the sweetest thing ever! She told the crowd:

“Of course they are! Marty’s the ring bearer.”

STOP!! That is so adorable! We love their co-star camaraderie. We don’t know if she’ll actually have lil Marty Short walking up the aisle with the rings on a pillow, but if she does? We’d love it! We can already picture Meryl Streep crying!

On the honor, Martin jokingly confused Selena’s fiancé with another industry vet:

“We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé Bad Bunny.”

HA! They have such dad energy with her! The crowd erupted in laughter as the Wizards of Waverly Place alum corrected him, and Steve reminded the 75-year-old they’re “two different people.” Martin joked:

“Yeah. No, completely. Kind of the same thing.”

LOLz! What a couple of jokesters!

