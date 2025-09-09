Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Won't Be A 'Spectacle' -- Here's Why!

Sorry, Swifties. You won’t be getting an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding!

The whole world is thrilled about the pop star and tight end’s engagement — and some have even compared their wedding festivities to a royal wedding! But don’t expect to get a front row seat to the ceremony! A source told People on Tuesday that the pair “want to keep it more private” when they finally say “I do.” The insider explained:

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle. They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

Good!

Related: Why Taylor Skipped Travis’ First Game Of The NFL Season!

It’s going to be stressful enough keeping the paps and die-hard fans away — they don’t need their loved ones leaking info about their wedding when they want it to be secret! Maybe Tay will get some tips from her bestie Selena Gomez on how to keep important details on the down-low?

For those in the songwriter’s inner circle, though, she’s enjoying this engagement period just like anyone else would. She’s “still showing off” her beautiful ring, for example, the confidant gushed:

“She’s incredibly happy. It’s all just perfect.”

Aw! So happy for them!

Hopefully, we get some photos of the wedding when the time’s right. And we bet Travis will spill a little tea on New Heights just like he did about the proposal. Jason Kelce, we’re counting on you to get us the cute scoop! Hah!

But we can’t fault them for wanting the wedding to be private! While they’ve never shied away from stepping out in public for date nights or to support each other at work, they’ve kept a lot about their relationship to themselves. Why change that now, you know? We hope they get the ceremony of their dreams!

BTW, while the couple is only just beginning to figure out wedding plans, a Page Six source previously predicted that “they are getting married next summer in Rhode Island,” where the Grammy winner has an oceanside home. It wouldn’t be too shocking — she’s hosted many parties there! But we’ll see!

Any predictions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]