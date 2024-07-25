Selena Gomez Thanks Benny Blanco For ‘Sharing Your Life With Me’ In Cute Post After Birthday Celebration!

Selena Gomez is on cloud nine with Benny Blanco.

After the record producer made sure to pack Selena’s 32nd birthday weekend full of amazing celebrations, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is clearly feeling grateful. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a carousel of pics of her and the 36-year-old showing off their love. The first pic saw Selena in a purple tie-dye sweatsuit cuddling up to Benny, who was wearing a distressed blue hoodie. She also included a pic of herself in a fabulous yellow bathing suit laying down next to her beau, and so many other sweet selfies. She captioned the dump:

“Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday”

Awww! SO sweet! Scroll through (below):

We LOVE it!!

Selena is totally head over heels for the songwriter, and the feeling definitely seems mutual! We’re rooting for them! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ‘em in the comments down below!

