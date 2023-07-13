Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Pérez Reunites With Her Family After Years-Long Legal Battle!

It’s a good day for Selena Quintanilla‘s loved ones.

The late musician’s husband Chris Pérez has seemingly ended his longtime feud with the singer’s family!

On Wednesday, the widower posted two very noteworthy photos on Instagram, revealing he just visited Selena’s father Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., and sister, Suzette Quintanilla, during a trip to Corpus Christi, Texas. So great!

Related: Rob Kardashian Makes Incredibly Rare Appearance On The Kardashians!

Alongside two photos with his in-laws, Chris teased:

“Made a drive to Corpus today. Guess where I ended up? It was so good to see everyone and see the amazing operations of Q. Productions but, more importantly, catching up with Suzette and Abraham. Can’t wait to come back and visit with the fam! Good times!”

Ch-ch-check it out:

Wow! This reunion comes two years after the end of the Quintanilla family’s legal battle against Chris. Per ABC7 News, the guitarist had plans to turn his 2012 memoir, To Selena, With Love, into a miniseries, but his father-in-law was super against the idea!

Abraham ended up suing Chris and the two companies he partnered with to create the series. He claimed the 53-year-old had no right to make the show since after Selena’s death, Chris “signed a deal that gave all rights to Selena’s likeness and name to her estate.”

Related: Kevin Spacey Says He’s Just ‘A Big Flirt’?! Highlights From His Testimony!

In 2017, a Texas judge ruled the lawsuit could proceed but lawyers for Pérez tried to fight back by filing a motion to dismiss the case due to “free speech grounds.”

Years later, in 2021, the former Los Dinos band member revealed on Twitter that he and the family had “amicably resolved” the confrontation. And he really did mean “amicably” since he was already expressing his intent to reconnect with his wife’s loved ones, writing:

“Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena.”

It seems like whatever healing they’ve all been doing behind the scenes allowed them to reconcile enough for an in-person visit! It’s honestly so good to see a family resolve their feud!

As Perezcious readers may know, Selena and Chris were married for three years before her untimely death. She was murdered by her fan club president Yolanda Saldívar in 1995. Yolanda was hired to watch over her clothing boutiques but was fired when it was discovered she had embezzled money from the artist. She went on to murder the performer two weeks before her 24th birthday. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder charge.

At the time of her death, the Queen of Tejano Music was working on her album Dreaming of You, which was released posthumously and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained on the list for 49 weeks. Incredible. Her family has been keeping her legacy alive ever since, including with the release of the Netflix series, Selena: The Series. We’re so glad to see them come together after this lengthy ordeal! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Selena/ET/YouTube & Chris Perez/Instagram]