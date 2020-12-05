Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez Reacts To Selena: The Series

Selena Quintanilla may be gone — but her spirit lives on with her husband, Chris Perez. The guitarist took to Instagram to address the new show, Selena: The Series, based on his late wife’s life.

Chris wrote in his post:

“Alright so, here is my take on this. I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio. I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia’s parts and doing my best to stretch it even further. They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the “extra” and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics….and they sounded HEAVY. I will forever respect the band and the people involved in it. I hope you guys enjoy this series.”

The Netflix series, which dropped on Friday, has already been met with mixed reviews — many critics arguing that the titular character lacks the same voice and energy as the real Selena. With all the negative feedback, it’s nice to get Chris’ take on his real life, and he seems to be down with the show for exactly what it is!

A more realistic approach that shows us the legend as a human being.

That being said, the former Los Dinos band member actually had no involvement in the project. Instead, Selena’s family — the Quintanillas — were the ones to authorize Selena: The Series. Despite this, the family has often been at odds with Chris, like when they decided not to support his decision to cover his life with Selena in his book, To Selena, with Love.

Yikes.

Either way, it’s nice to see Selena’s husband showing up to support his wife, especially given some of the extra drama with the Quintanillas family.

[Image via Instagram/Chris Perez & YouTube/Netflix]