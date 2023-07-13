Rob Kardashian Makes Incredibly Rare Appearance On The Kardashians!

Rob Kardashian made a subtle return to reality TV this week!

In a new episode of The Kardashians out on Thursday, Rob could be heard on the phone with his sister Khloé Kardashian while calling her for help planning his daughter Dream‘s sixth birthday party! Sure, only his voice is on the show — but we’ll take it!

In the short scene, the Good American founder asks the 36-year-old if his little one “wrote a list” about what she wanted for the bash, and he replies:

“She wants a three-tiered cake, I’m pretty sure she said. I forget the exact flavor she asked for.”

He also reveals she requested a DJ, ball pit, slime, bounce house, face paint, butterfly-adorned entrance, a comedian, a snow cone machine, and food trucks. A very boujee kid’s party, but what else could you expect from a Kardashian?! Dream knows where she lives! LOLz!

The doting father also adds:

“She wants a butterfly dress. She wants pink braids in her hair, so I’ll get her hair braided and her nails done.”

In a confessional, KoKo calls Dream “the cutest little thing ever.” She also praises Rob for doing an “incredible job” raising her niece, though she acknowledges she steps in “to help whenever he needs” because she’s “crazy close” to her brother. This, of course, got her in some trouble with Scott Disick in a preview of the episode in which he suggested she’s “more than an aunt” and maybe even “somewhat of a co-parent to Dream.” Definitely a dig at momma Blac Chyna!

Innerestingly, in another confessional, the mother of two doesn’t hesitate to throw some shade of her own while detailing why she doesn’t have a good relationship with Rob’s ex. Referencing Chyna’s 2022 lawsuit against the fam, she dishes:

“It’s just hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Oof!

In other news, if you liked hearing Rob back on TV, he might make this a full-time gig again soon! Khlo says the KUWTK alum “talks about it a lot” and she has “faith that soon he’ll be back on the show” now that he’s “feeling really good about himself.” Wow! She adds:

“I do know Rob has been through a lot personally, but he’s literally the best dad I know and I’m so proud of him for that.”

Very sweet! It would be exciting if he returned! In the meantime, we’re just glad to see he’s getting lots of love from his family when he needs it. And it was fun to hear his voice at the very least! Reactions!? Sound OFF (below)!

