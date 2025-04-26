Selma Blair's AMAZING Health Update Years After MS Diagnosis!

Selma Blair has some fantastic health news!

As you will recall, the 55-year-old actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic immune disease, in 2018. She went into remission four years later following a flare-up, one that was “killing” her. Now, Selma has an update for everyone! While at The Daily Front Row‘s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday, the Legally Blonde star revealed to People that she is “truly relapse-free” from symptoms of MS and “feeling really well!” Amazing! Selma said:

“I am doing amazingly well. I’ve been feeling great for about a year. But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely … I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn’t so scary.”

Related: Teddi Mellencamp CURED! Doctors Think She’s Weeks From Being Cancer-Free!

We love to hear this! For a long time, Selma hasn’t been able to think much about her future. But now that her health has improved she is ready to figure out her dreams for this next chapter in life! The Cruel Intentions star explained:

“It’s funny, I haven’t spent enough time having dreams. And now it’s like, what are my dreams? I think maybe since the diagnosis. You’re just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day. And now it’s like, wait, I realize I don’t know what my goals are.”

At this time, Selma shared that she is “much more career-oriented” and “would love” to get back into acting again. She even has some movies in the works! How exciting! And that is not all she would like to accomplish! Of course, she plans to continue her advocacy work and focus on her health:

“But now I still am advocating for people with chronic illness and getting better, and what that looks like when you haven’t made your wishes. How do we give ourselves a new life force?”

But in addition, Selma said she “would like to write now a young adult book” after writing her 2022 memoir Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up. Oh! What kind of book can we expect? The Hellboy alum teased her idea as a fantasy, noting The Secret Garden as an inspiration. That sounds interesting! We can’t wait to see what she comes up with — and what she does when it comes to her acting career next!

Things are truly looking up for Selma now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, TODAY/YouTube]