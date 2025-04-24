Teddi Mellencamp CURED! Doctors Think She's Weeks From Being Cancer-Free!

Wow! What a super exciting twist!

Just weeks ago, Teddi Mellencamp‘s father was talking about planning her funeral! That’s how badly her cancer battle was going… and now her doctors think she’s almost cancer-free! OMG!

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a video on Instagram saying that her brain and lung tumors have “shrunk or disappeared” through treatment! This is GREAT news, and there’s more to come:

“I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course. Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity.”

Truly incredible!

In the video, she gushed:

“Honestly the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good. I have two more sessions of immunotherapy and then hopefully, I am done and I will be cancer-free. I’m gonna keep a positive outlook because that’s the way that my doctor just spoke to me. He’s like, ‘You did this. You got this.'”

Amazing!! See the full update (below):

Her bestie Kyle Richards, who has been by her side during this scary medical emergency, commented:

“BEST DAY EVER!!!!! So grateful “

Other reality stars chimed in, with Tamra Judge writing:

“I can’t stop crying tears of joy … I love you “

And Shannon Beador said:

“Amazing!!!!! “

As Perezcious readers know, Teddi has been fighting cancer for years after she was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022. She finally thought she was clear of it late last year, only to get rushed into emergency brain surgery in February when docs found several brain tumors — which soon spread further throughout her brain and lungs.

Things were really starting to seem bleak when Teddi revealed her rockstar dad John Mellencamp was already trying to make plans for her burial — though she later clarified it was a light-hearted conversation. But it goes to show how difficult this kind of health battle is and how concerning things were beginning to look.

We’re sure Teddi and her whole family, including three kids with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, are so happy with this latest update. Fingers crossed everything continues in this positive direction!!

