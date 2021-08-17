Selma Blair In Remission From Multiple Sclerosis After Being 'Told To Make Plans For Dying'!

This is such good news!

Selma Blair is finally in remission after a devastating multiple sclerosis flare-up, one that was literally “killing” her. She opened up about the difficult health battle she’s faced since getting diagnosed with the chronic immune disease in 2018 while participating in a Discovery+ Television Critics Association panel on Monday, sharing:

“My prognosis is great. I’m in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down.”

How amazing!

Before this exciting news, the 49-year-old had dealt with years’ worth of intense pain that eventually affected her ability to speak, walk, and control her left leg. She ultimately decided to undergo a risky stem cell transplant and chemotherapy treatment in 2019 to restart her immune system. Two years later, it’s finally working!

Selma revealed she’s been doing well for the last few months, but hesitated to share the happy update with the world until she dealt with “some baggage.” Getting candid, the Cruel Intentions star continued:

“I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed. I’ve accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn’t look like this for everyone.”

Sadly, all too true.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the star never actually wanted to divulge her diagnosis in the first place, but when her symptoms were becoming more noticeable — and made her look drunk despite being committed to sobriety — she decided to control the narrative and make sure no nasty rumors could circulate.

Addressing how she felt so “misunderstood” in the public eye early on, Blair added:

“I have really felt unwell and misunderstood for so long that it’s just, me.”

Whoa… We can appreciate why the single momma of 10-year-old Arthur (top inset) would want to process the news in private. But with her new documentary Introducing, Selma Blair set to premiere in theaters on October 15 and on Discovery+ the following week, her emotional and physical fight is about to become very public.

The trailer for the incredibly intimate doc dropped last Thursday, and it gives a revealing glimpse at the actress’s intense battle since her diagnosis, with a focus on her family life and recent treatment. Take a look (below):

As you can tell from the clip, her relationship with her son has played a huge part in her journey to recovery, which she elaborated on in the interview, sharing:

“It’s not that MS was on a path killing me. I mean it was killing me with this flare lasting so long. I was so burnt out. If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it’s absolutely for my son. I have no desire to leave him alone right now.”

While she acknowledged receiving an MS diagnosis “can be very isolating” for most people, she was thankful for her tribe of friends and family who not only helped her but helped Arthur get through this challenging time. Love that she had such a strong support system!

The impact of these loved ones has also changed her entire outlook on life! The Sweetest Thing star gushed:

“People took great care of me. I never really like life. I do now — strange, huh? Just because life’s so weird. I was so scared in life. To suddenly start to find an identity and a safety in me, to figure out boundaries, time management, and energy. I’m having the time of my life.”

Incredible!! Just goes to show that even while dealing with some of the worst situations, with the right people in your corner and enough determination, there is light at the end of the tunnel!

On her upcoming film, Selma discussed the importance of highlighting her chronic illness in mainstream media for the sake of others struggling around the world:

“To hear even just me showing up with a cane or sharing something that might be embarrassing, it was a key for a lot of people in finding comfort in themselves and that means everything to me. I’m thrilled that I have some platform. In no means am I saying that I’m speaking for all people in this condition or any condition of chronic illness, I’m speaking my story, and I [hope] that helps normalize one thing to open the door for other people to be comfortable in telling their stories. I’m thrilled to have this here.”

Seriously, so inspiring! We couldn’t be happier that she is in remission and feeling better, especially since there was a time when she couldn’t “imagine ever feeling OK again.” Here’s to hoping this positive streak continues!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Will U be tuning into this powerful documentary in the fall? Let us know in the comments (below).

