HA!! See Seth Rogen’s Priceless Reaction To His Mom’s Tweet About Having 'Great Sex'!

Seth Rogen’s mom is back at it — embarrassing her son for all to see!

The Knocked Up actor’s momma Sandy Rogen took to Twitter on Thursday with a hilarious reflection about something she wishes was created for those to wear after having “great sex,” writing:

“You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, ‘I gave blood today,’ well there should be one that says ‘I had great sex today.’ Ha ha ha …”

LOLz!

Related: Paul Rudd Once Played A VERY Intimate Prank On Seth Rogen & We’re Jealous!

Perhaps the only one not laughing was her 39-year-old son, who promptly responded:

“Burn this app to the ground.”

HAH! Ch-ch-check out the funny interaction (below)!

Burn this app to the ground. https://t.co/N6B43HQAHY — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 4, 2022

This is far from the first time the celeb’s mother has taken to social media to poke some fun at his expense or just speak her mind in a way her kiddos (including daughter Danya, 42) can’t stand to witness!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Addresses Rumor She’s Dating THIS Hunky Reality Star!

Back in 2017, she told the bird app:

“Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!”

Horrified, Danya chimed in with a sick face emoji, adding:

“Seriously. I actually gagged.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Would U want your momma gushing about her sex life online?

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & Seth Rogen/Instagram]