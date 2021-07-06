Paul Rudd Once Played A VERY Intimate Prank On Seth Rogen & We're Jealous!

A prank is nothing to be jealous of… unless it’s at the hands of Paul Rudd, apparently!

Seth Rogen revealed he was the victim of what might be the most sensual, envy-inducing prank in the history of mankind, as it involved the Knocked Up actor unwittingly getting a rubdown by the Ant Man star.

Rogen shared on Twitter:

“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me”

LOL WHUT?? Rogen explained:

“He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.

The actors co-starred in The 40-Year-Old Virgin way back in 2005. We guess they got closer than we thought? Making sure no one would doubt his anecdote, Seth added:

“I’m sure Paul would confirm it.”

LOLz!

Please do, Mr. Rudd. Also please feel free to “prank” us anytime you’d like!

What would YOU do if Paul Rudd was massaging you, Perezcious readers?

