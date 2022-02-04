Khloé Kardashian Addresses Rumor She's Dating THIS Hunky Reality Star!

Apparently, this latest rumor about her love life was too much for Khloé Kardashian!

On Thursday, the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs shared a post from the fan page @theekarjenners that sent fans into a tizzy alleging the 37-year-old television personality was dating none other than Netflix reality star Harry Jowsey. Yep, you read that right!

In case you have no idea who he is, the 24-year-old appeared on the first season of Too Hot to Handle, where contestants are challenged not to remain celibate in order to win a cash prize. He continued his romance with fellow contestant Francesca Farago after the show, but they ended up calling it quits in June 2020. Now, there’s a rumor circulating that Jowsey’s started something up with Koko! The insider said of the supposed romance:

“One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking. Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

Talk about a shocking couple to come out of 2022! Well, if this was true…

Before the speculation could pick up any more steam, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum quickly popped into the comments section of the post to set the record straight and tell everyone that none of this happened. She wrote in all caps:

“ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

While this pairing would have been crazy, it also would kinda follow the trend of her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, who shocked fans when they started dating outside their usual type and got with Travis Barker and Pete Davidson, respectively. But alas, Khloé says this rumor is just not true! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Well okay then!

Right now, Jowsey is believed to be involved with 29-year-old model Sveta Bilyalova after they enjoyed a little beach trip in Costa Rica about a month ago. According to the Daily Mail, the couple were seen locking lips while in the water at the time.

Meanwhile, Khloé is dealing with the aftermath of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her back in March and subsequently having a child with another woman. The momma of one previously told fans in December that she was “barely in [her] own body right now,” and reports have come out that she was really struggling with the infidelity this time around. So with that in mind, it is safe to say that Khloé is most likely focusing on herself first before getting back into the dating game. Just saying!

Did you believe the Khloé and Harry dating rumors for a second there, Perezcious readers? Or did you know this was just a bunch of BS? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, Harry Jowsey/Instagram]