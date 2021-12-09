Sex And The City Fans Are NOT Liking ‘Cringe’ Revival Series!

And just like that, the social media reviews are in!

(If you haven’t watched the new Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…, episodes just yet, warning: there are some MAJOR spoilers ahead!)

Although HBO Max has only dropped the first two episodes so far, there were a LOT of big moments that left fans’ cosmos and jaws on the floor – mainly the explanation for Samantha Jones’ absence from the group and (again spoiler) Mr. Big’s tragic death. Yeah, we are still gasping at that one!

The new series follows Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as they navigate life and friendship while living in New York City in their 50s. As we all know, Kim Cattrall decided not to reprise her role as Samantha in the revival – much to the disappointment of many viewers after the first two episodes. In the opening scenes, the trio revealed that Jones relocated to London – where “sexy sirens in their sixties are still viable” – after ending her friendship with Bradshaw when she was terminated as her publicist. Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie said to Miranda at one point:

“It’s kind of like she’s dead, we never talk about her. She stopped returning my calls.”

Miranda then replied:

“Her pride got damaged.”

To which Carrie added:

“I thought I was more to her than an ATM. I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

Ouch! Understandably, many fans were not too happy with this explanation about why Samantha wasn’t in the city with her gal pals anymore. Many slammed the show for the “disrespectful” and out of character storyline, with one person saying:

“Put more respect on Samantha Jones. She was the most understanding friend in that group and would never go ghost like that. Lazy-a** writers.”

Another tweeted:

“Samantha was the most supportive friend to Carrie….. yea so far I ain’t liking the way the picture Samantha jones. #AndJustLikeThat”

Someone else said:

“The way they’re handling Samantha’s absence is far too much of a parallel for the real life situation and it is CRINGE.”

As we said, there were some STRONG opinions on this topic. Ch-ch-check out some more reactions (below):

I just want a spin off of Samantha Jones being a bad bitch in London now. #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/NH3dd7hgYz — Jill Balentino???? (@Sporadic2BME) December 9, 2021

Me watching #AndJustLikeThat despite the fact they got rid of my Samantha pic.twitter.com/WbsEGCHQlZ — Paulina (@paulinnium) December 9, 2021

just started watching and just like that the lack of samantha jones is truly making me sick pic.twitter.com/pVshloSlJ7 — hi it’s bethenny you really need to get a hobby (@livullmannx) December 9, 2021

I’m sorry but Samantha Jones is my favorite character of the #SATC franchise and I don’t believe she’d disown everybody like that for that reason. They’re clearly taking a jab at Kim for not wanting to return. Just like Fuller House did to the Olsen twins ???? #AndJustLikeThat — Taryn (@hollywoodgirl05) December 9, 2021

Another moment that had folks reeling was the sudden death of Mr. Big. For months, there had been speculation as to whether Carrie and Big were going to get a divorce in the series – but it turned out his fate was far worse. While Carrie attended Charlotte’s daughter’s piano recital, he hopped on his Peloton bike for a quick workout. But when heading to the shower, Big collapsed and Carrie later found him on the floor. Again, viewers did NOT like this part at all:

“I’m sorry WHHHHAAATTTTT Mr Big just dies like that….IN THE FIRST F**kING EPISODE!!!!! I did not see that coming. Carrie could have called a f**king ambulance WTF!!!!! I am so shocked right now. #AndJustLikeThat.” “I’m upset over a fictional character’s death. How did y’all do Mr. Big like that?!? After all these years!? #AndJustLikeThat #SATC.” “Mr. Big deserved better than death by Peloton #AndJustLikeThat.” “Peloton killing Mr. Big was not on my 2021 bingo card.” “Sex and The City might have just tanked Peloton, in the very first episode!”

Peloton’s next big scandal: Mr. Big’s sudden demise. Take a look at some more thoughts on the unfortunate scene (below):

i knew that peloton would kill him ????#AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/EZ7VdU6xPO — mia (@miaaconti) December 9, 2021

I can't believe Mr. Big is dead. And just like that I cried like a baby. #AndJustLikeThat #HBO — The Lady With The Red Glasses ???? (@angelikasmith81) December 9, 2021

Bitch we waited all that time for Carrie & Big to be together just for y’all to kill him off girl I’m done #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/OMENCCMlBP — R Λ Y D E N (@raydennovah) December 9, 2021

“and just like that big dies” #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/iLa7PHq38m — mar is in mourning (@helcnsharpe) December 9, 2021

Now, in terms of the overall reception, it seems like things are pretty divided at the moment. While many love getting to reunite with the beloved characters, others seemingly cannot stand how “woke” the series has become. One social media user commented:

“They are pushing the whole woke cultural wedge issues way too much on #SATC sequel.”

Another added:

“Half way through first ep and as a longtime SATC fan i just wanted to know what they’d all been up to, with a bit of nostalgia & fabulous styling. But it’s a cringe fest of how to cram as much woke as humanly possible in.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next, Perezcious readers! In the meantime, what did you think about the first two episodes? Sound OFF with all of your thoughts in the comments (below).

