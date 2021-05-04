The Sex And The City Revival Is Adding THREE New Characters & They're All Women Of Color!

Sex and the City’s New York backdrop is finally going to look like the real, diverse city!

Despite being a hit series for years, it’s no secret the Sarah Jessica Parker-led show has lacked true inclusivity since its premiere in the late ‘90s. But with the upcoming HBO Max revival, And Just Like That…, it’s set to be a much more welcoming fictional environment for all types of characters — including three new series regulars!!

According to TV Line, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte won’t have much time to dwell over Samantha’s absence because three additional core characters are taking over her spotlight! While little information is known on the newbies, the outlet did confirm they will all be well-rounded series regulars (meaning lots of screen time!), and, perhaps most importantly, they will be women of color. Much needed in the often whitewashed universe!

Given the fact the show’s creators are committed to telling an “honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York,” it makes sense they’d add a few new members to the girl gang! Or perhaps Carrie Bradshaw’s love story with Big is near its end as she prepares to fight to lock things down with Aidan?? The possibilities are endless!! Needless to say, fans should be very excited for all the new drama headed their way when the show drops… even if it’s likely not until 2022!

While the fresh blood will help fill a void left by Kim Cattrall’s character, there’s no telling just how they will be introduced. But this latest update on the upcoming revival proves the returning showrunner, Michael Patrick King, is committed to inclusion this time around. Not only is he working with a writing staff comprised of diverse people, but the scribes are determined to show the reality of NYC on the small screen.

Along with executive producer and star SJP, the duo apparently “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” anymore. Heading into the creation of the 10-episode series, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told the outlet the execs were aware of the mistakes of the past, saying Parker and King knew the all-white characters were “not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

Definitely about time!! And the diversity and inclusion can only make the story that much better!

Are YOU excited about these new female characters, Perezcious readers? What role do you think they’ll play in the series? Let us know your best guesses in the comments (below)!

