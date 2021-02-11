Sex And The City Revival Teases How They Plan To Address Samantha’s Absence!

Where’s Samantha??

As exciting as it was to learn that our favorite New York City residing BFFs would be returning for a Sex and the City revival on HBO Max, Kim Cattrall’s absence is going to leave a huge hole in fans’ hearts. Now, months before the crew is set to start filming in the spring, we’re getting some inside scoop about how the show plans to address Samantha’s very noticeable disappearance from the franchise!

HBO Max Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, hinted to TV Line on Wednesday:

“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

He added:

“They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

OK. We totally get that friendships end in real life, but dang, that’s hard to hear when it’s about your fav fictional besties!! Can’t they just all have a happily ever after together? Also, what plausible reason would there be for the trio to have a falling-out with Samantha? She tries to seduce Big? She comes out as a Trump supporter?

C’mon! After six seasons and two movies, SATC viewers have come to know the ins-and-outs of this friendship!

In good news, the exec made certain to assure that this new 10-episode revival will actually be representative of its iconic setting — something the classic series has often been criticized for. He shared his thoughts on the original, saying frankly:

“It’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

To assure a positive, wide-spread representation of NYC’s diversity makes it on screen, Sarah and executive producer Michael Patrick King are committed to reflecting that in the creative team, too. Bloys added:

“[They] didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast.”

That’s amazing to hear!! Honest and inclusive storytelling starts with the crew, so we are happy the producers are making sure the revival, And Just Like That…, hires a wide range of talent! It also means we can expect to see some new (likely diverse) characters mingle with the OGs!

Reactions, SATC stans?? Still sad to see Samantha go or do you think the other core three cast members can carry on without her? Spill your thoughts in the comments (below)!

