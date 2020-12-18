Shania Twain’s Hilarious Birthday Message for Brad Pitt Has Fans Laughing -- LOOK!

Did it impress?

To honor Brad Pitt’s 57th birthday on Friday, Shania Twain wrote the tweet of a lifetime:

“Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt. I’ll make an exception for today.”

As you no doubt remember, the singer first called out Pitt back in 1997 in her song That Don’t Impress Me Much when she sang:

“OK, so you’re Brad Pitt. That don’t impress me much.”

Friday, followers were quick to join in on the fun, commenting:

“That should impress him, much.”

And to top it off, another added:

“Amazing. That’s the tweet of 2020.”

LOLz!

The original lyric was inspired by a scandal the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood lead was the center of back in the 90s that caught the songwriter’s attention. She told Billboard in 2017:

I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl]. I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, ‘Well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day.’”

The country music icon made certain to be clear there was no bad blood between the two, stating:

“[I] wasn’t picking on [Pitt]. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

She’s back in 2020 to clear worries of any feud and instead poke a bit of fun at the birthday boy with that simple, but laugh-out-loud worthy post. Happy Birthday, Brad!!

