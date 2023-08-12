Shanna Moakler Mourns Death Of Father -- Just Months After Mom Passed

Shanna Moakler is mourning the sudden loss of her father.

Just seven months after her mom died, the 48-year-old former pageant queen revealed on Instagram Friday that her dad, Dr. John W. Moakler III, passed away. Alongside several throwback pictures of her parents through the years, Shanna wrote:

“It’s with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother. I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him. My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for. I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me.”

Related: Shanna Defends Daughter Alabama Barker’s ‘Amazing’ Rap Career!

The model added she always received “unwavering support” from her parents even when she felt she “didn’t deserve it.” She concluded her post:

“I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it. I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed.”

It’s unknown when John died. A cause of death also was not announced. However, the former dentist had dealt with some health issues before his passing. According to People in April of 2021, a source claimed he “had a stroke” and was “in the hospital in intensive care.” The insider added that “he has COVID on top of that, and doctors have told them he will never walk again.” Understandably, Shanna was “distraught” by her dad’s health challenges. So, so sad.

And two years later, she was grieving the loss of her mother, Gail Moakler. The 77-year-old died in January. Shanna penned a touching tribute to her “best friend” and “beautiful mom” at the time:

“This is the day I always feared, losing my best friend, support system and beautiful mom. I honestly can’t find the words to express how loving, kind and amazing she was. I Honestly don’t know how I will do this life without her. How lucky I am to have been her daughter and to have had her for as long as I did. She was everything I hoped to be and I will miss her every second of everyday. I love you mom. Kiss Vo vo for me and hug mason. Please visit me in my dreams.”

We’re sending love and light to Shanna following this loss. Rest in peace, John…

[Image via Shanna Moakler/Instagram]