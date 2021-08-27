Man Who Fell To His Death From NYC Stadium Balcony Mid-Concert Reportedly Took Acid Before Fatal Plunge

Officials are learning more about what happened in the hours and moments before a man fell to his death after reportedly trying to do a flip on a Citi Field balcony during the Dead & Company concert in New York City last Friday night.

The man — who was previously identified in our earlier report as 46-year-old Ian Crystal — was said to have been seen by witnesses falling several stories from an elevated concourse at the ballpark down to the concrete below in the middle of the show. He was pronounced dead hours later at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens.

Now, according to police sources who spoke further about the incident to the New York Post this week, it turns out that Crystal reportedly took acid before his fatal fall.

Observers at the concert have also claimed that Crystal — who was the CEO and co-founder of NYC-based company Evolution Spirits — was allegedly both drinking alcohol and smoking weed in the hours before he fell roughly between 30 and 50 feet after accidentally “backflipping” over the balcony.

It’s unclear how the police sources came across that acid information at this point — whether it was perhaps leaked from an autopsy report or discovered otherwise. For what it’s worth, other bystanders (including one below) noted the smell of alcohol in the vicinity, at least, but have made no references to drugs.

One fan recalled the horrifying scene to The Post, saying (below):

“I heard people going ‘ahhh’ and see people running. I said ‘bro, someone took a f**king header.'”

Jeez…

Drug allegations aside, the broad details of the story — the accidental “backflipping” in particular — continue to match up with what we learned earlier this week after details of the tragedy were first released days ago.

You’ll recall that at the time of our original reporting, news outlets reported how Crystal had apparently been at the stadium to attend the concert along with his brother.

One witness noted the brother was in complete shock as the horrible incident unfolded in real time:

“He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived. He was way too drunk. You could smell it. His brother came downstairs and found out he jumped… His brother was with him. He was crying.”

That quote is still tough for us to read even a week later… so awful…

Our condolences continue to go out out to Crystal’s family, friends, and loved ones. What a terrible situation for them to go through now.

Rest In Peace…

