Shawn Mendes Spotted On Date Night With Rumored GF Over Twice His Age!

Things are heating up between Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda!

As we’re sure you know, the Hollywood hunk has been sparking some romance rumors between himself and his 51-year-old chiropractor ever since they started being spotted together frequently late last year. Fans began speculating their relationship almost exactly a year after his split with Camila Cabello in 2021 — and they were shocked to see him getting close to Jocelyne since she’s not only his doc, but she’s over twice his age. (Hey, if it works, it works!)

Related: Single & Retired Tom Brady Is Posting Thirst Traps!

It doesn’t seem like their romance is slowing down anytime soon, though. The 24-year-old hasn’t publicly commented on his relationship with the chiro, but he took her to a Grammys after party so that may be comment enough! The El Lay party was in full swing Sunday night when Shawn turned up wearing a cream-colored lace button shirt with the top buttons undone to reveal his chest. His date turned up by his side, sporting a plunge-neck leather jacket with nothing underneath except a matching mini-skirt and knee-high suede boots. A very HAWT pair!

Jocelyne has worked with the Treat You Better singer for several years, and has even posted him to her Instagram several times.

Ch-ch-check out some pics of the rumored pair (below):

Could they have been hiding their chemistry under our noses this whole time?! Let us know what U think in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram/Dr. Jocelyne Miranda]