Shawn Mendes Sparks Dating Rumors With His 50-Year-Old Chiropractor!

Does Shawn Mendes have a new woman in his life?!

Rumors have been circulating that the 24-year-old singer has been spotted hanging out with his 50-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda a few times in recent months. Whoa! They were previously photographed getting lunch together at South Beverly Grill in Los Angeles. Most recently, the pair were photographed at a farmers market in West Hollywood, where they could be seen getting very cozy with each other. During their trip, the rumored couple was caught hugging and holding hands while they shopped around. Ch-ch-check out the images obtained by Hola HERE.

Who is this new rumored girlfriend? According to her website bio, Jocelyn has more than 20 years of medical experience in body biomechanics and biodynamics and soft tissue specialist. She has worked with a number of celebrities over the years, including Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Justin Timberlake, The Chainsmokers, and Hailey Bieber. The doctor also worked with Shawn during his 2018 to 2019 tour and during the AMAs, VMAs, and Saturday Night Live.

She’s shared a bunch of pictures from her time with the Stitches performer on Instagram, including a post that wished him a happy birthday in 2018. Jocelyn even posted a photo of her hugging him in October 2019, writing in the caption:

“My ‘Im So Proud’”

Hmm… Neither Shawn nor Jocelyn have confirmed nor denied these rumors, so who knows if they are just very close friends or if there is something more going on here! But if these dating rumors are true, this would be Shawn’s first relationship since he and Camila Cabello called it quits last year. They announced their breakup in November 2021 via a joint statement on social media, saying:

“Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Oof. Hopefully, you weren’t hoping Shawn and Camila would rekindle their romance sometime soon…

What do YOU think about this, Perezcious readers? Are you buying the rumors that Shawn is dating his much older chiropractor, or do you believe they are nothing more than just close friends? Let us know your reactions to the romance rumors in the comments (below)!

