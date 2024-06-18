Whoa! Shawn Mendes Got An NSFW New Tattoo! Look!

Shawn Mendes just added to his tattoo collection — and it’s got his fans wondering a lot about the motivation behind it and the inspiration for the new artwork!

On Sunday, Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard took to Instagram to share a tattoo snap of a naked man and woman cuddling together with the woman holding the man on her chest. The tattoo is NSFW but sexy as f**k! But the real story is that it had been done on Mendes!!

The ink was drawn and then tattooed onto Shawn by a Puerto Rican tattoo pro with the IG handle @comoeloro. As you can see (below), that artist offered an amazing array of clean lines for this simple but surprisingly intricate piece:

Wow!

On the Instagram post, fans couldn’t help but react! Here are just a few takes on Shawn’s decision to get the tattoo along with LOTS of questions about who it might represent:

“Who’s that lucky lady tho” “but what does it represent? What’s the backstory?” “Shawn’s tattoo collection is expanding. We love a hopeless romantic” “[the tattoo is of] probably someone special cause I don’t think shawn would just randomly get those tattoos cause it looks cute yk what i mean!” “I hope this isn’t Shawn and a specific girl cause that beats getting someone’s name tattooed on yourself for stupidest tattoo”

Could it have been inspired by a certain someone?? FWIW, one fan hypothesized that since Mendes has a new album coming out, the tattoo could be a celebration of that — as album time has typically been when he adds ink to his body! Interesting! Camila Cabello‘s ex debuted his first tattoo — a thin red line down the back of his neck — on social media back in 2021, and over the last three years, he’s gotten about a dozen more! And now he can add this NSFW image to the list. So cool!

And here’s an interesting wrinkle… The artist who created the image, the aforementioned @comoeloro, first posted it to Instagram more than FIVE YEARS ago! This sketch (below) was originally uploaded way back in 2019:

So, that art making its debut on Shawn’s body has been a LONG time in coming! Clearly, it inspired and moved Mendes enough for him to step up and get it inked on! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]