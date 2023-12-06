Shawn Mendes' Older Girlfriend Seen Moving In With Him!? LOOK!

Shawn Mendes and his much older girlfriend Charlie Travers have taken a big step in their rumored romance!

According to new snaps obtained by DailyMail.com on Monday, it appears like the musician’s girlfriend — who is 12 years older than him, BTW — has moved in! The Big Brother UK alum was spotted sitting outside the Grammy nominee’s home with a large bag (possibly full of sheets?) on Saturday. As she waited at the doorstep of his $4.6 million five-bedroom, six-bathroom home, she could be seen chatting with someone on the phone.

Later that same evening, the 37-year-old and the Stitches crooner were photographed going for a casual stroll through the neighborhood in Beverly Grove. Charlie rocked a white sweatshirt and matching maxi skirt while the 25-year-old artist wore dark pants and a fleece. They were both in matching Ugg-style slippers, too. Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

If she’s really moving in, this is awfully fast! The couple was first linked just last month as they were seen enjoying a meal at E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood. The next day, they were caught showing off some major PDA as they hung out on a beach in their underwear. They’ve yet to publicly address the relationship, but if they’re gonna start living together, we’d think they might go Instagram official soon! Of course, this comes after Shawn and Camila Cabello officially called things off for good in June.

As for how they met, it’s a bit unclear. But the British beauty is a singer herself, with two songs Gotta Stop and Outline of My Body, so they certainly have stuff in common. The chemistry must be electrifying if she’s already got a key to the house!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

