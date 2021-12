Shawn Wasabi has quickly become a new fave!

The artist/producer is making Tetris pop. Is that even a thing?

His songs sound like a video game – but not an annoying one. Something you want to play! Over and over again!

Medicine features vocals from Tia Scola and it sounds so… hyper!

If you like Charli XCX, you’d really dig this! We’d love to see the two of them collab!

