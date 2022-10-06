Shay Mitchell Seemingly Comes Out As Bi On TikTok!

Shay Mitchell has seemingly come out!

The actress sparked speculation that she was coming out as bisexual after reacting to a very funny TikTok video! On Wednesday, Shay stitched a video of another user asking:

“If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

LOLz! Is this a new sign you might be bisexual?!

Related: JoJo Siwa Reveals First Date With Man Who Turned Into A ‘Gay Awakening’

Someone else responded to the clip while sitting on their green velvet couch and joked:

“I love knowing nothing about my life is original.”

Hah! Well, it turns out Shay ALSO had a few things in common with them!

In her filmed reaction, she simply sat down on the same style couch. While she didn’t say anything, the very fact that she was reacting to the initial question seems to suggest that she identifies as bi! Ch-ch-check it out!

LOLz!

Shay has played several queer characters in the past. Perhaps most famously she starred as Emily Fields, who was gay, on Pretty Little Liars. More recently, she portrayed the bisexual character Peach Salinger in the Netflix series You. So, it’s not too surprising that she herself could be queer, too! The Canadian actress spoke about her sexual identity with Cosmo in 2016 for her own cover story, telling the glossy at the time that she’s “never going to label” herself. And really, it doesn’t sound like she technically is right now either.

Fans were quick to respond to the reveal in the comments, writing:

“Emily was my gay awakening so this just made my day” “Emily from PLL, Peach from You… ” “THIS IS WHAT WATTPAD DREAMS ARE MADE OF” “Oh my god younger me is screaming” “The girls are winning ” “wait what why didn’t I know this important information before ”

She hasn’t confirmed the speculation yet, but it seems likely. The 35-year-old is currently linked to boyfriend Matte Babel, with whom she shares daughters Atlas, 3, and Rome, 4 months. Do YOU think this was a coming out video? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Shay Mitchell/YouTube]