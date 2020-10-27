Whoa! Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley Get COMPLETELY NAKED In New Music Video!

We knew Shia LaBeouf wasn’t afraid to bare all for his art, but this is taking it to the next level!

The actor appeared alongside Margaret Qualley in her sister Rainey Qualley’s new music video for Love Me Like You Hate Me. The video gives the audience a naked look at a dysfunctional relationship — and by naked we mean actual, literal, full frontal nudity.

The split-screen video sees the duo dancing through the highs and lows of a romance, told from both individuals’ perspectives. Rainey, who performs under the name Rainsford, promoted the video on Instagram with the caption:

“We made a short choreographed film to represent ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’ starring my sister @MargaretQualley and Shia LaBeouf. Song and score by me and @cameronhale_ . Produced with @metamodernist and choreographed by LA-based dance duo @ja_collective featuring cinematography by @natashabraier with special thanks to @oliviawilde

Please watch it. It’s filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart.”

Here it is, completely uncensored:

A press release accompanying the video read:

“[The] split-screen film portrays the tenderness and toxicity of a relationship, presented from the dual, and at times conflicting, perspectives of a couple. With a gently disorientating structure, the piece builds towards an open-ended resolution that loops back on itself, returning us to where we began.”

Love Me Like You Hate Me has received praise from famous fans like Rumer Willis, Maggie Rogers, and Phoebe Tonkin. The sisters’ mother Andie MacDowell endorsed the video on her own IG page, writing in her Stories:

“Beautiful art made during Covid stirs something inside me and it’s not just because my daughters made it”

Awww!

This isn’t the first time Shia has impressed us with his choreography. The former Disney star famously went toe to toe with Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler in Sia’s Elastic Hearts video back in 2015. He’s even stripped down for a music video before, in Sigur Ros’ 2012 video Fjögur píanó, directed by Alma Har’el (who would go on to direct Shia’s semi autobiographical film Honey Boy in 2019).

Qualley is also an experienced dancer. After studying ballet for more than a decade, she was nominated for an Emmy for her performance as dancer Ann Reinking in FX’s limited series Fosse/Verdon.

Back in May, she also assisted on another Rainsford video, Crying In The Mirror, which was directed by mutual pal Cara Delevingne. That vid’s star Kaia Gerber called Margaret “production/catering/emotional support.”

This time she got a bit more in front of the camera. Well, a LOT actually.

[Image via Rainsford/Vimeo]